



Due to shortage of working capital, the production in Cachar Paper Mill at Panchgram and Nagaon Paper Mill at Jagiroad has been suspended since October 2015 and March 2017 respectively, Minister of State for Heavy Industries Babul Supriyo told the Rajya Sabha today.

Salaries of employees have not been paid for the last eight months at Nagaon Paper Mill and ten months at Cachar Paper Mill. However, there is no confirmation regarding suicide by employees due to non-payment of salaries, the minister said, adding, the HPC has demanded a revival package for its units – Nagaon Paper Mill and Cachar Paper Mill.

Meanwhile, the Joint Action Committee of Recognised Unions of Cachar and Nagaon Paper Mills has called for revival of the mills. A delegation of the committee, which is camping here, urged the Centre for immediate revival of the two mills and payment of salaries and statutory dues.