The petition challenged the April 11 order of the Delhi High Court rejecting a plea saying nothing survives in it as the apex court has already dismissed a similar prayer on the issue.

A bench comprising Chief Justice JS Khehar and justices Adarsh Goel and DY Chandrachud issued notice to the Centre on the petition which also sought a direction to declare the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir as ‘void’, ‘illegal’ and ‘ultravires’ of the Constitution of India. The bench asked the government to reply within four weeks.

In her petition, Kumari Vijayalakshmi Jha claimed that the high court had dismissed her plea by “wrongly following and misreading” the earlier judgement of the apex court. She had contended that Article 370 was a temporary provision that had lapsed with the dissolution of the state’s Constituent Assembly in 1957.– PTI