The exit of Bajpayi was the fourth in 12 days. His tenure in the Upper House was till January 30, 2021.

Talking to the media, Bajpayi said he was protesting against the treatment meted out to Mulayam Singh, which according to him was the reason behind the party's drubbing in the 2017 Assembly elections.

Known for his proximity to Mulayam Singh, Bajpayi was given ticket to contest the Lok Sabha Lucknow seat in 2014 but his name was struck off by then Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. Later, the party sent Bajpayi to the Upper House.

Bajpayi has been a three-time legislator and Minister in successive Samajwadi Party governments. His exit from the party is seen in political circles as a blow to the Samajwadi Party.

Three other MLCs have also quit the party and joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.