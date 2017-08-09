Additional Sessions Judge Sidharth Sharma remanded Shah to judicial custody after the Enforcement Directorate did not seek further custodial interrogation of the accused. Shah was presented before the court on the expiry of his six-day custody.

He was arrested from Srinagar on July 25 on charges of money laundering in a case dating back to 2005 where the Delhi Police Special Cell had arrested hawala dealer Muhammad Aslam Wani.

Wani had confessed that he had passed on hawala money worth Rs 2.25 crore to Shah. The ED had registered a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against them.

The ED arrested Wani on Sunday. He was remanded to custody till August 14.

In the 2005 case lodged by the Special Cell, the court had acquitted co-accused Wani of the charges of criminal conspiracy and other offences but convicted him under the Arms Act.