Kohora Police informed that the Ultra passenger bus was hit by the oil tanker after hitting the check barricades on National Highway 37 at Basagaon in Kaziranga at around 1.00 pm on Sunday. Another vehicle, a Santro car bearing registration number AS 05 B 5100 was also hit at the same time. Unofficial sources claimed that more than 40 passengers were injured in the accident.

The injured people were taken to Bokakhat Civil Hospital for treatment. Local people alleged that police barricades caused the accident since there was a little space left between the barricades through which the speeding vehicles find it difficult to negotiate while driving.