HS Brahma panel to visit Udalguri on August 12

Correspondent

UDALGURI, Aug 7 - The HS Brahma Committee on ensuring protection of land rights of indigenous people of Assam will visit Udalguri district on August 12 next. This was informed to this correspondent by Sadhana Hojai, Deputy Commissioner of Udalguri district on Sunday. The committee would hold a meeting with various stakeholders at the DC’s conference hall. It is to be noted that the State Government formed a committee for the protection of land rights of indigenous people of the State headed by HS Brahma, the former Chief Election Commissioner of India last year.