The muster roll workers, tourist guides and Home Guards have said in their petition to the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of East Assam Division that since the State Government has issued advertisement seeking applications for filling up the vacancies against the posts of the frontline staff, it is logical to fill up these posts with those who have been rendering their services as frontline staff of Kaziranga National Park for the past several years.

These casual workers and Home Guards are working for the past several years against a monthly salary of Rs 7,500 per head, braving all the odds and most of them are taking part in anti-poaching activities too.

On the other hand, each of the regular employees working as frontline staff draws a monthly salary of around Rs 21,000.

It needs mention here that the sanctioned strength of the frontline staff in the National Park is 563 and there are 411 regular employees working in the National Park at present as frontline staff. Thus, there exists a total vacancy of 152 against Kaziranga National Park’s sanctioned posts of frontline staff.