Through a memorandum to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Education Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and submitted to the DC Sivasagar on Sunday, the AASU urged the Government to change the place of interview in the interest of the State. The memorandum was signed by Samiran Phukan and Ashim Dutta, president and secretary of AASU, Sivasagar.

Sarat Hazarika, education secretary when contacted over phone said that the institute is about to see the light of the day due to a long struggle of the people of Sivasagar and hence the interview process should also begin at a university in Assam if not at Sivasagar itself.