Girl rescued from traffickers

NAGAON, Aug 7 - One teenage girl was rescued from the custody of traffickers on Sunday morning. According to reports available here, three persons namely Balwant Singh, Pranita Das and Jasbir Singh were trying to take away the girl from Jakhalabandha area through the Silghat-Guwahati train Smelling foul play, the girl jumped from the train near Nagaon station. People rescued her and following her narration, they caught the three culprits and handed them over to Morikolong Police. It is suspected that they are trying to take her to Haryana and going to engage her in flesh trade.