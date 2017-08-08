



Born in 1926 at Dhakuakhana Baligaon, Bidyawati Gogoi joined the Freedom Struggle in 1942 and was the founder-secretary of Dhakuakhana Mahila Samiti. She tried her best to extend women’s education in greater Dhakuakhana area. A uniqe social worker, she was the president of several schools in Dhakuakhana and authored several books, including Rod Aru Daworor Majedi, Syamantamoni Sandhyabonti. She also contributed regularly to Assamese Daily Amar Asam.

She was awarded the Labanya Hazarika Memorial Ideal Mother Award in 2014 by Assam Lekhika Sangstha. Likewise, she was endowed with the Swahid Kanaklata Bota in 2015 by Sadou Asam Lekhika Samaroh Samiti on Setona Divas.

Wife of renowned educationist and social activist Late Satish Gogoi, Bidyawati Gogoi leaves behind 4 sons, 5 daughters and several grandchildren. Her demise was widely mourned.