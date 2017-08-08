



According to the workers, 9 various posts had been lying vacant since the last several years and the management seemed indifferent towards refilling the posts, thus depriving the eligible workers of their rightful claims.

Claiming the management of duping the innocent and deserving workers, Bablu Bundwar, the president of the union said that presently 9 permanent posts under various category of jobs, including 3 in the head office, 2 at Nagapara Hindi LP School and each vacant post against Powai LP, Nursery, Powai Division (Field) and Factory Unit were kept vacant for mysterious reasons. Several vacancies pertaining to artisans and drivers need to be filled, informed Bundwar.

Meanwhile, responding formally to the demand of the union, the management immediately considered the issue and stated that the process to this effect has already been initiated with effect from August 1 against 4 vacancies as per provision and estimate for the current financial year. Against the remaining vacant posts, a proposal would be placed before the principal authority for due consideration and phasewise filling.

However, Pankaj Tanti, secretary of the Learners’ Union said the hunger strike would continue till their demands are accepted in full. Formal discussion between both the parties was on for amicable settlement of the said conflict till the time of filing this report.