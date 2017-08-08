Armenian Levon Aronian has had mixed results with Anand but the Indian has troubled his opponent a great deal in the past few years.

For Anand, the fourth draw serves him good as the Indian ace has not really been in great form in super events off late.

With two points from four games, one win is what keeps Anand away from being in the front line and that seemed all the more possible as Magnus Carlsen suffered a massive loss.

The world champion from Norway was seemingly invincible just about a year or so before. However off late, he is witnessing a dip in form and today lost against Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France from a winning position. – PTI