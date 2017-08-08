After the camp the AITA National Series Tennis Championship, a national ranking tournament of the All India Tennis Association for boys and girls U-14 age group will be held at the same venue from August 21 to 26.

The selected players for the camp from Sibsagar, Golaghat, Numaligarh Refinery and Jorhat are: Manan Nath, Rishab Brahma, Aryaman Dutta, Aman Buragohain, Adrika Rajkumari, Aryan Bora, Jishnu Pratim Bora, Antariksh Tamuly, Adriraj Kumar Bhuyan, Sidhant Dutta, Antariksha Saikia, Ayushree Sarma, Debangona Barkataky, Pomit Bordoloi, Jit Dutta, Sakshi Baruah, Tahir Faraz, Nizar Hussain, Janeshan Jurmana.