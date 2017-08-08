The tournament will be held on September 15 and 16 at the Deshbhakta Tarun Ram Phookan Indoor Stadium in the RG Baruah Sports complex here. The first season witnessed participation of 48 teams from all over North East, this year the organisers have restricted the number to 32.

The tournament will be a 5 a-side affair and as per the rules of Futsal Association of India. A purse of Rs 50,000 is at stake as prize-money in the championship. Teams intending to take part in the meet may contact the officials of the GCFC, stated a release.