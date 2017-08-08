The owner of the city guest house, Haviva Passah has filed an FIR against the legislator reporting the assault and illegal closure of her guest house. Shullai has also filed a counter FIR in which he claimed that Passah together with three accomplices barged into his residence with a murderous intent.

Passah said today that her guest house “Stay Four Seasons” was allegedly forcibly closed by Shullai on August 2, when she was out of station.

She claimed that last Wednesday, Shullai barged into the guest house and drove out all the inmates who were aspiring candidates, who had come from neighbouring States including Assam, for recruitment in the Army.

After her return the next day, she along with her mother and relatives had gone to Shullai’s office to discuss the matter. But she claimed that Shullai abused her and physically pushed her out of his residence.

In the melee, she incurred minor injuries and also showed the medical report from the Shillong Civil Hospital.

On the other hand, Shullai claimed that Passah barged into his residence office on August 4 with a murderous intent and to tarnish his image. He also alleged that Passah was reeking of alcohol when she forced her way into his residence.

Denying the charges, Passah displayed the medical report which found no trace of alcohol when she had gone to the Shillong Civil Hospital following the assault on her.

“I am from a sound family background and I am a businesswoman. I have no political leanings so the question of tarnishing the legislator’s image does not arise,” Passah said.