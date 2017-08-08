Anjan Chakraborty was arrested from Khyndailad area of East Khasi Hills district on Friday, Superintendent of Police Davis Marak said.

He was produced in a court and West Bengal police have taken custody of Chakraborty who had served the State police as an inspector and had taken early retirement.

Police recovered two mobile phones, cash and a few fake identity cards from his possession, the SP said.

Chakraborty allegedly duped several people in Kolkata impersonating as the assistant commissioner of the detective department of Kolkata Police, a police officer here said.

In some cases, he claimed to be a CBI officer and threatened people to implicate them in false cases if they did not pay him, the officer said. – PTI