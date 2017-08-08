The three dead are above 80 years of age and had reported the symptoms of diarrhoea, officials said.

“There is a diarrhoea outbreak. We are unable to confirm the exact disease as samples have been sent to Kohima and Mon civil hospital for testing,” said Dr Kuotho from Wanching village Primary Health Centre (PHC) where the outbreak was first reported.

On August 5 alone, 35 patients were brought to the Wanching PHC for treatment while others were referred to Wakching PHC for better healthcare, he said.

“The disease has been detected in neighbouring villages within Wanching block in Mon district, he said.

Seven secondary doctors from neighbouring PHCs have been mobilised to work at Wakching PHC in view of the situation, the officials said.

It is suspected that the disease may be spreading due to water or food contamination following heavy rains in the area, the doctor said. – PTI