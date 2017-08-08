“In bigger districts, it becomes difficult to reach out to different strata of the society with welfare programmes. The approach toward governance had to be changed, so that we could overcome the challenge and fulfill the aspirations of the people”, he said, while addressing the 5th anniversary celebration of South West Garo Hills district at Ampati.

He said that the four districts newly created in 2012 were accorded special attention to accelerate growth and remove the developmental and economic disparity. “By bringing administration closer to the people we have been able to focus our programme for the people in a better way”, the CM asserted.

“Even after 45 years of Statehood, we still have many villages where people have to walk for four-five hours to reach to the nearest market and unit of governance. Lot of challenges lie ahead for the government”, he admitted.

On insurgency in Garo Hills, the Chief Minister said that militants had posed serious challenges to peace but the government has been able to restore peace in the region. “The creation of new districts has enabled police administration to carry out counter insurgency operations in an effective manner”, he asserted.

He announced that next week the foundation stone for the Engineering Colleges at Shillong and Ampati in South West Garo Hills will be laid apart from College of Architecture and Urban Planning, Captain Williamson Technical University in West Garo Hills and College of Science and Commerce in different parts of the State.

The celebration was attended by Sports Minister Zenith Sangma, government chief whip Winnerson D Sangma and others.