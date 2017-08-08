The cadre, identified as Baltus N Marak was the area commander of West Khasi Hills and held the Nongalbibra command over the past few months. Baltus surrendered without arms at about 11 am today. He is a resident of Chachatgre in East Garo Hills.

He told the police, he surrendered due to intense counter-insurgency operations across Garo Hills. He had been tasked by Sohan D Shira to eliminate former surrendered cadres of the outfit but was unable to accomplish the mission. He then approached Church elders for a way out and finally surrendered.