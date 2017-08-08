AGARTALA, Aug 7 - The indefinite hunger strike of the teachers of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) demanding regularisation of their jobs was called off today following request from Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy.
“We have called off our agitation as the Governor assured that tripartite talks between him, State Government and us would be held on our demand,” Tripura Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) Teachers’ Welfare Association president Sajal Deb told reporters.
State Education Minister Tapan Chakraborty had earlier appealed to the agitating teachers to withdraw their strike saying that the government was concerned about their problems. There are 5,200 SSA teachers in the State. – PTI