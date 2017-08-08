“We have called off our agitation as the Governor assured that tripartite talks between him, State Government and us would be held on our demand,” Tripura Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) Teachers’ Welfare Association president Sajal Deb told reporters.

State Education Minister Tapan Chakraborty had earlier appealed to the agitating teachers to withdraw their strike saying that the government was concerned about their problems. There are 5,200 SSA teachers in the State. – PTI