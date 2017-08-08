“We and supporters of the NCP have lost confidence with the Mumbai-based NCP. None of the central party leaders, even Sharad Pawar, showed any keen and active interest or even visited the State,” NPP spokesperson Nima Sangey Saling said.

“Arunachal is facing many issues, be it China’s frequent claims over Arunachal, refugee issue, Assam-Arunachal boundary dispute and development issues. They (NCP MPs) never raised it in Parliament. Therefore, we decided to merge with the NPP, which was formed by former Lok Sabha Speaker (late) PA Sangma,” stated the former NCP vice president.

Meanwhile, late Sangma’s son and NPP national president Conrad K Sangma, also Member of Parliament, who was on a day’s visit to Itanagar, has appointed former State NCP president Gicho Kabak as his party president in Arunachal Pradesh. He also asked Kabak to constitute the new office bearers to strengthen the party organisation. The NPP being the partner of National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Kabak said, his new team will support the Pema Khandu-led BJP Govt in the State for all round development of Arunachal Pradesh.