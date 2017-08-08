|
Tree plantation programme held
GUWAHATI, Aug 7 - The Sylheti Sammelan, Guwahati in collaboration with the Government of Assam organised a tree plantation programme on the compound of Dispur Adarsha Prathamik Vidyalaya at Anandanagar, Christian Basti here today.
The programme was organised by the Sylheti Sammelan to support the Green Guwahati Mission project of the State government.
Moti Lal Basumatary, DFO, Social Forestry, Guwahati; Dinesh Goswami, Range Officer, City Social Forestry, Guwahati and several others, including the residents of Anandanagar, took part in the programme which started at around 11 am, stated a press release.