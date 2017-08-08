The function was presided over by the president of the Brihattar Borsajai Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee Iswar Sarma, stated a press release.

Pradip Das, general secretary of the puja committee described the objectives of the meeting, which was also attended by Paban Saikia, ex-official of the Gauhati High Court as the chief guest and Biren Sarma, chief adviser to the meet.

Saikia inaugurated the gate of the 19th Brihattar Borsajai Durga Puja Committee office. He also inaugurated the schedule of the Durga Puja celebrations and appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony during the celebrations.