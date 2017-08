Meet on Janmastomi



GUWAHATI, Aug 7 - A meeting of the Sri Sri Krishna Janmastomi Utsav Udjapan Samity held under the aegis of the VHP’s Guwahati Mahanagar Samiti on August 6 discussed in detail celebration of Janmastomi on September 12 and 13 in the playground of Ulubari Higher Secondary School here, said a press release today. Several sub-committees were formed at the meeting held at the VHP’s Panbazar office with noted Sanskrit scholar Umakanta Dev Sarma in the chair.