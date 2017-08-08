The competition will be conducted for three categories of students studying in classes V-VI, VII-VIII and IX-X-XI, respectively. Prescribed application forms are available with all centre coordinators and in the Assam Academy of Mathematics website till August 10.

The duly filled-up forms forwarded by appropriate authorities will be received by the respective centre coordinators along with a fee of Rs 100 each.

Few toppers in each category will be awarded sponsored medals, cash prizes, apart from sets of books and certificates. Subject to attaining a minimum cut-off mark, candidates in all categories will be awarded certificates of merit and appreciation. Last date for filling up of forms is August 26, the release added.