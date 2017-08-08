



This decision was taken today at a meeting of the Mahatma Gandhi & Martyrs’ Memorial Trust and the Gandhi Mandap Trust here under the chairmanship of Kamrup (Metro) Deputy Commissioner Dr M Angamuthu.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Sports, Culture and Panchayat & Rural Development Naba Doley, MLA of Guwahati East constituency Siddhartha Bhattacharya, GMC Mayor Mrigen Saraniya and noted social worker RD Borkotoky.

Dr Angamuthu, who is also the convener of the Mahatma Gandhi & Martyrs’ Memorial Trust, Gandhi Mandap, briefed the gathering on the new project for refurbishment of Gandhi Mandap which includes landscaping, illumination, view point, proper walkway, establishment of a yoga centre, cafeteria, museum and library under the Smart City Project.

The meeting accepted the DPR for refurbishment of the Gandhi Mandap on a ‘design, build and operate basis’ under the Smart City Project and agreed to the handing over of the land and property to Guwahati Smart City Ltd.

The Circle Officer of Guwahati was directed to hand over the land and property to Smart City Ltd. The foundation stone of the project will be laid by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on October 2 during celebration of Gandhi Jayanti.

The meeting also decided to sculpt another statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Gandhi Mandap and replace the old one.

Executive Engineer of PWD (Buildings) Guwahati Division 1 was directed to float a bid document for the statue immediately. Regarding the issue of encroachment on the hill, MLA of Guwahati East Bhattacharya suggested that the district administration should carry out an eviction drive as soon as possible.

Dr Angamuthu directed the DFO of Kamrup (East) Division and the Circle Officer of Guwahati to conduct a survey of encroachments on the Sarania Hill and said a major eviction exercise would be carried out after August 15.

The meeting also discussed the issue of safety and security of visitors to the Gandhi Mandap area in the evening hours and also about insufficient police patrolling and engagement of security forces at the place.

It was decided that the Commissioner of Police will establish a separate police post in Gandhi Mandap area for enhancement of surveillance and monitoring of safety and security-related issues in the place.

The gathering also decided that a proposal for a separate committee for supervising and monitoring of the refurbishing works of Gandhi Mandap under the Smart City Project should be submitted to the State government.