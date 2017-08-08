“Given the similarities, I am sure we can explore opportunities to partner and share our rich culture and traditions as part of the Tourism Festival in our State to bring closer the people of Laos and the State of Manipur and the region,” said the CM while addressing the 25th anniversary celebration conference of ASEAN-India Dialogue Partnership at Vientiane in Laos. The celebration was jointly organised by AIBC, Laos Chapter and Indian Embassy Laos and supported by Laos National Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

He pointed out that there are huge untapped potentials to develop and expand the air connectivity eastward from Imphal in particular and the North East region in general to the ASEAN region.

There has been a strong emphasis on enhancing India’s road and maritime connectivity with its eastern neighbours. Some of the key projects include the India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway, which connects Moreh in Manipur with Mae Sot in western Thailand through Mandalay in Myanmar, and the Kaladan multi-nodal transport project, which aims to connect Kolkata with Sittwe Port in Myanmar, he added. Biren was accompanied by MLAs Dr S Ranjan, L Susindro, Advisor to CM Rajat Sethi and Personal Secretary to CM S Rajen.