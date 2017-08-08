



The former deputy manager of IndusInd Bank, Bhangagarh Branch was apprehended last night by a team of city police near Muradabad, when she was trying to flee from Nainital, where she had holed up since August 1 with her seven-month-old daughter, her mother and a domestic help.

Guwahati Police Commissioner Hiren Nath said she would be brought to Guwahati tomorrow. Olivia was produced before the additional CJM court at Noida today which remanded her in two-day transit remand.

Olivia has been accused of financial misappropriation to the tune of Rs 3.7 crore and four cases in this connection have been registered against her in the Paltan Bazar police station.

“We have recovered cash amount of Rs 27.5 lakh from her at the time of arrest. As per her statement, she has withdrawn Rs 43 lakh fraudulently. But, while leaving Guwahati by train, she left a bag of Rs 10 lakh at the Guwahati railway station for the fear of being caught in X-ray security check. She spent Rs 5 lakh during her stay in Noida and Nainital,” he said.

Olivia had left Guwahati on July 27 by Rajdhani Express and had stayed in Noida till July 31 from where she shifted to Nainital.

Police has also found some cheque books from her residence, the investigation regarding which would progress as she is brought back to the city. The police would also investigate the role of the bank in this entire procedure.

According to her statement, she was involved in such fraudulent activities since 2014 by opening fake bank accounts.

“Through such fake accounts she siphoned off money from other hefty bank accounts for insurance business, primarily to earn some performance points. However, getting accustomed to the loopholes in the system, she opened accounts in the name of her husband and daughter and started debiting money from others’ accounts,” Nath added.