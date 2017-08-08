After a security review meeting with senior police officials, Kula Saikia, Special DG, (Law and Order), told media persons here that the police was fully prepared to tackle any situation and foolproof security arrangements have been put in place ahead of the Independence Day.

“We have intelligence inputs regarding threats from ULFA(I), NDFB(S) and the People’s Democratic Council of Karbi Longi (PDCK), which are being verified. But no compromise would be made on security arrangements,” he said.

Apart from posting police pickets in vulnerable areas, vehicle checking has been intensified. Special attention is being given to the areas having flying population to identify any doubtful movement. Police is also taking the help of citizens committees in Guwahati to keep track of the people frequenting the city. Similarly, village defence parties have been involved in identifying and registering new population in rural areas.

“Alert has been sounded in and around vital installations, inter-state border areas and vulnerable districts like Tinsukia, Dibrugarh and Charaideo. There has also been high alert in lower Assam railway stations and inter-state bus terminuses to thwart any attempt of subversive forces to sneak into Guwahati,” he added.

Not ruling out the possibility of JMB militants sneaking into Assam in view of action being taken against them in Bangladesh, Saikia said though there was no confirmation from the Central intelligence agencies on this, the State was taking up the matter informally with the neighbouring country.