The scientists also interacted with the farmers and discussed their problems faced while cultivation of the crop. Later, the group of scientists also conducted a training session on sugarcane cultivation. The training session at Akajan was attended by twenty five farmers.

Scientist from Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Dhemaji also participated in the day-long programme. The programme was inaugurated by Coordinator, Dhemaji KVK, Gunjan Gogoi.

KVK, Dhemaji in collaboration with Sugarcane Research Station had started demonstrations under All India Coordinated Research Project on Sugarcane for farmers during 2015-16 in one hectare of land in Dhemaji district.

Looking at the good harvest by the farmers Gunadhor Doley, Tulshi Pait and Bipul Sonowal, others were also eager to cultivate the crop in the non-traditional areas of the district.

In line with the Prime Minister’s call for Doubling Farmers Income, KVK, Dhemaji has given thrust in the cash crop.