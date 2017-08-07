The students’ body has been staging the strike at Tyagkshetra, North Lakhimpur demanding legal proceedings against NEEPCO’s Ranganadi Hydro Electrical Power plant at Yazali, Arunachal Pradesh, for letting the flow of excess water in Lakhimpur causing severe flood problem in the district. The members also raised a strong protest against the NHPC’s Lower Subansiri Hydro Electrical Power plant at Gerukamukh, which could cause equal catastrophe in its downstream areas in Lakhimpur and its neighbouring districts.

On Friday, a huge rally was held on the hunger strike site which was addressed by prominent anti-dam activist Keshav Chandra Chatradhar.