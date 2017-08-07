Among those who were felicitated were an exponent of Satriya culture and the recipient of the Bishnu Rabha cultural award Sailen Saikia, another Satriya artiste Sabita Saikia and Dr Hiranya Kr Nath, internationally-acclaimed academician and professor of Sam Houston State University, Texas among others.

The celebration in the district library auditorium featured several musical presentations by the students of the college including Satriya and Bihu dance under the direction of renowned Satriya and Bihu dancer Bhanu Deka Saharia, presentation of songs both classical and modern, and instrumental play under the direction of their respective teachers Mohsin Ali, Pranjal Kr Sarma, Kishori Saikia, Rinti Moni Deka etc.

The winners of different musical contests i.e., on classical songs, playing on the tabla, mandolin among the students of the institution were also presented certificates and awards during the function. Earlier Gurujyoti Das MLA, Mangaldai inaugurated the function by illuminating the ceremonial lamp in the presence of Govinda Upadhyai, president of Youth Club, Rajib Kr Deka and Nani Gopal Nath, president and secretary of the management committee of the Music College respectively and other office bearers of the socio-cultural organisation. In the morning hours, a plantation programme was also carried out in the historical Gandhi Maidan as part of the celebration.