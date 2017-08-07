While talking to the reporters at Morowa in Nalbari district before attending a function yesterday Dr Bhattacharya said that if the government wants then it can establish one college in the name of the national scholar. Instead, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) leader called upon the government to establish colleges in the name of the scholars like Laxminath Bezbaruah, Padma Nath Gohain Baruah, Anundoram Borooah, Bhimbar Deuri, Bineswar Brahma, Sitanath Brahma Choudhury, Moidul Islam Bora, KK Handique, Braja Nath Sarma which is yet to be noticed.

Bhattacharya said that taking the scope of absolute majority the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is doing everything only they like. He added that the government must respect the sentiments of the majority of people. The people in the State don’t want such a decision from the government to establish five colleges in the name of the Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay. He said that as the government decision is against the public they should immediately review their step otherwise the AASU will continue its protest.