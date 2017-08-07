The organisation’s president Jonarson Tokbi and secretary Alon Teron in a joint press release said that the move is likely to fuel tension in the area. They also appealed to the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) to interfere in the matter in the greater interest of the people. “We are not against the Muslim community, but our land can’t be transferred or sold to the non-tribal people,” they said, adding that the land allotted to the non-tribals should be cancelled immediately as it is against the rules.

“Karbi Anglong Autonomous District is a tribal area under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India and hence this is an illegal act,” the GGKSA assumed.

It may be mentioned here that one Masjid Committee of Hamren has applied to the authorities concerned seeking two kathas of land for building a mosque and a religious school.

Meanwhile, the Karbi Students’ Association (KSA) has opposed the move tooth and nail saying it would launch a massive agitation. “We will oppose allotment of land to any non-tribal,” the students’ body said.