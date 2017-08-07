In a hugely attended meeting held at the Cultural Institute Hall on Friday, Haflong with all the employees (Normal) of NCHAC along with Ranu Langthasa, Chairperson, NCHAC, Executive Members – Subrata Thaosen, Devojit Bathari, Thaisodao Thaosen, Mahendra Kemprai, ST Jem Hrangkhol, Ihuing Pame, Fleming Rupsi Shylla, Paudaming Riame and PS (N) NCHAC, Gorlosa while expressing concern over the salary problem of normal employees, explained that the administration was working on various sectors to create permanent sources of revenue for NCHAC. The recent finalisation of the proposed Longku Power Project was one of the initiatives that would surely bring development in the district in the days to come, he said.

He said the demand for salary is the right of the employees but in the name of salary, no ne should take advantage for personal gains. He also warned the employees they should not ask for personal gains like transfer posting and other things instead of asking for salary. He said he is the CEM of Dima Hasao and he would try his best to help the people of Dima Hasao as a whole.

Mukut Kemprai, Principal Secretary (Normal) said it was really a good initiative of the CEM of NCHAC to convene the meeting with the employees to make them understand that the present executive committee of NCHAC has all along been trying for a solution to the salary problem and he believed that very soon a permanent solution will come out.

The employees who attended the meeting expressed their happiness over the CEM’s assurance and also reposed confidence on him as well as the executive committee.