Shahida said that the programmes provide Indian aspirants with a brilliant opportunity to develop professionally and academically, network internationally, experience Great Britain and build lasting relationships with the UK. While the application dates for Chevening Scholarships is from August 7, 2017 to November 7, 2017; the application dates for the Chevening Fellowships is from August 7, 2017 to September 27, 2017.

For detailed information on the programmes, interested candidates may visit Chevening website.

The United Kingdom’s prestigious and fully-funded Chevening scholarship programmes offers a unique opportunity for future leaders, influencers, and decision-makers from all over the world to develop professionally and academically, network extensively, experience UK culture, and build lasting positive relationships with the UK, an official release stated.

Chevening is the UK Government’s international awards scheme aimed at developing global leaders since 1983.