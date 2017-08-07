Several organisations, including AAMSU have demanded that Chief Minister, Sorbananda Sonowal remove Singh from the case. The members of the organisations, including AAMSU are of the view that the SP ( Singh) might derail the investigation.

“The SP may manipulate the vital evidences. So, given the current situation, we have demanded a CBI enquiry to find out the actual truth,” AAMSU general secretary Rezaul Karim Sarkar said. He also threatened to launch a massive agitation.

Kokrajhar MP Hira Sarania also demanded that the Government book the culprits involved in the murder and removal of SP Kokrajhar from the investigation in order to find out the actual truth.