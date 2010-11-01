‘OIL Super 30’ is an impactful ongoing educational project under CSR of the Oil India Limited for providing free 11-month IIT/Engineering residential coaching for the students of BPL (Below Poverty Line) or economically-disadvantaged families from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The results and success, since the launch of the ‘OIL Super 30 Project from 2010-11’, of the ‘OIL Super 30’ centres namely, Guwahati, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Jodhpur and Itanagar, reveal that, of the 647 students enrolled in all the centres taken together, 596 have secured admission in some of the premier IITs/NITs/engineering colleges as well as medical colleges and universities of the country with overall success of 92%.

The MoU was signed in New Delhi on Friday in the presence of the OIL CMD, Utpal Borah, along with the members of the board of the company and senior representatives from CSRL.