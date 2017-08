Dibrugarh lift ID badminton title



GUWAHATI, Aug 6 - Dibrugarh annexed the team title defeating hosts Guwahati 3-2 in the 65th All Assam Inter District Badminton Championship at the Kanaklata Indoor Stadium here today. Results: Mens singles: Hirakjyoti Neog (Dib) bt Rituporna Bora (Ghy); Women’s singles: Megha Morchana Bora (Ghy) bt Ningshi B Hazarika (Dib); Junior boys: Monimugdha Rajkonwar(Ghy) bt Ayan Borchetia (Dib); Junior girls: Isharani Baruah (Dib) bt Suzen Buragohain (Ghy); Mens doubles: Hirakjyoti Neog/Dibyajyoti Bora (Dib) bt Nikhilesh Sarma/Jayraj Pegu (Ghy).