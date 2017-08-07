In the annual general meeting held in Uttarakhand today, MS Tyagi and Rajib Mehta were named as secretary and chairman respectively.

Rajib Prakash Baruah, president of the Assam and East Zone Kho Kho Association was retained as vice president of the new body.

Madhusudhan Singh of Manipur and Aftab Hussain, secretary of the State kho kho body have been included as joint secretary and executive member of the Federation respectively, stated a release.