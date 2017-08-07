England were 53 for two in their second innings, a lead of 189 runs, at lunch on the third day. Keaton Jennings, dropped on nought, was 17 not out and England captain Joe Root 13 not out after Morkel had removed Alastair Cook and Tom Westley on his way to figures of two wickets for 22 runs in eight overs.

SCORECARD (at lunch)

England 1st Innings: 362

South Africa 1st Innings (overnight: 220-9): D Elgar lbw b Anderson 0, H Kuhn c Stokes b Ali 24, H Amla c Bairstow b Roland-Jones 30, T Bavuma b Anderson 46, F du Plessis b Anderson 27, Q de Kock c Bairstow b Broad 24 T de Bruyn c Root b Anderson 11, K Maharaj lbw b Ali 13, K Rabada c Stokes b Broad 23, M Morkel not out 20, D Olivier c Bairstow b Broad 4. Extras: (B-3, NB-1) 4. Total: (all out in 72.1 overs) 226. Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-47, 3-84, 4-131, 5-132, 6-146, 7 -167, 8-189, 9-220, 10-226. Bowling: Anderson 17-5-38-4, Broad 16.1-4-46-3, Roland- Jones 11-3-41-1, Ali 21-5-57-2; Stokes 6-0-34-0, Malan 1-0-7-0.

England 2nd Innings: A Cook c de Bruyn b Morkel 10, K Jennings not out 17, T Westley c sub (Markram) b Morkel 9, J Root not out 13. Extras: (LB-4) 4. Total: (for 2 wkts in 23 overs) 53. Fall of wickets: 1-16, 2-30. Bowling: Morkel 8-2-22-2, Rabada 6-2-10-0, Maharaj 5-1- 12-0, Olivier 4-2-5-0. – AFP