

Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with his teammates after picking up the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Dhananjaya de Silva during day four of the 2nd Test at Colombo, on Sunday. Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with his teammates after picking up the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Dhananjaya de Silva during day four of the 2nd Test at Colombo, on Sunday.

The hosts, who put up their best batting show in the series so far were all-out for 386 in the second innings despite twin centuries from opener Dimuth Karunaratne (141) and No. 3 Kusal Mendis (110).

Ravindra Jadeja (5/152 in 39 overs), after an indifferent final two sessions on the third day, found his rhythm and more importantly length back to inflict the maximum damage.

Once Karunaratne and former skipper Angelo Mathews (36) were dismissed by Jadeja within a space of five runs from each other, it was only a matter of time before India clinched the series.

Karunaratne and Mathews added 69 runs for the fifth wicket as Sri Lanka were 310 for four at one stage before a collapse saw the last six wickets going down for 76 runs.

India have now won back-to-back away Test series in the island nation having clinched the previous edition in 2015 by 2-1 margin. Interestingly, Kohli is the only India captain to have won two Test series in Sri Lanka.

The quality, or the lack of it, of the Sri Lankan team will give Virat Kohli and his boys a chance to complete a clean sweep in Pallekele (Kandy), where the third Test starts on August 12.

Save Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, India have not had a chance to register an all-win record in an away series in any country.

Not a great believer in enforcing follow-on, skipper Kohli said that a lead of 440 runs convinced him to do so.

“The way the wicket behaved and how it was getting worse by the day and the lead of more than 440 prompted us to enforce the follow-on,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

While there was turn on offer and the pitch did deteriorate, but Karunaratne and Mendis, during their 191-run second wicket stand last evening, had shown stomach for a fight.

“At the international level, you expect teams to come and play like that (on Mendis and Karunaratne tons). They batted really well. You need to have those tough times to improve as cricketers. If you enjoy the hard moments, you enjoy the good moments as well. Never get complacent as a side – that’s important.” – PTI

SCORECARD

India 1st innings: 622 for nine declared

Sri Lanka 1st innings: 183 all out

Sri Lanka 2nd innings: (overnight 209/2): Dimuth Karunaratne batting 136, Upul Tharanga b Umesh 2, Kusal Mendis c Saha b Pandya 110, Malinda Pushpakumara b Ashwin 16, Dinesh Chandimal c Rahane b Jadeja 2, Angelo Mathews c Saha b Ravindra Jadeja 36, Niroshan Dickwella c A Rahane b Hardik Pandya 31, Dilruwan Perera st Saha b Ravindra Jadeja 4, Dhananjaya de Silva c A Rahane b Ravindra Jadeja 17, Rangana Herath not out 17, Nuwan Pradeep c Dhawan b Ashwin 1. Extras: (LB-5, W-2, NB-2) 9. Total (all out in 116.5 overs) 386. Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-198, 3-238, 4-241, 5-310, 6-315, 7-321, 8-343, 9-384. Bowling: Umesh Yadav 13-2-39-1, R Ashwin 37.5-7-132-2, M Shami 12-3-27-0, R Jadeja 39-5-152-5, Pandya 15-2-31-2.