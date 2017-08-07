Addressing the gathering, Mahbubul Hoque, Chairman ERDF & Chancellor, USTM, said that all educational institutions under ERDF are being geared up to emerge as national level institutions by 2025 and as international destinations by 2030. Brig Ranjit Borthakur (retd), Director USTM & Adviser ERDF also spoke on the occasion. Prof PK Bora, Deputy Director, IIT Guwahati was the chief guest at the function.

Four students – Sudipta Nayan Puzari, K Vitoka Awomi, Ankur Jyoti Phukan and Souvik Dey – who cleared the GATE examination recently, were given cash award of Rs 50,000 each. Prof NK Choudhury, former VC Gauhati University & Principal Adviser ERDF presided over the function.