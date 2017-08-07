To show their condemnation of the attack as well as solidarity, MPYC in collaboration with Meghalaya Pradesh Mahila Congress on Saturday staged a protest at Congress Bhawan in Shillong.

“This show of lawlessness in the country where the PM and his party lacks control over the followers only show the future that the country is being led to”, MPYC said in a statement.

The Congress said that this was not an isolated case of violence and had been happening on a day to day basis where the BJP is in power.