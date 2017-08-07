Speaking at IIM, Shillong during an event to celebrate National Handloom Day here, M Pariat, Director, Handloom and Handicraft Development Corporation Limited, said, Meghalaya’s handloom and handicrafts have many unique features and these can be marketed for promotion of the handloom industry.

National Handloom Day is celebrated across the country to mark the ‘Swadeshi Movement’ which is on August 7. The Day is dedicated to the weavers of the country. The Government has been laying stress on increasing weavers’ earnings which would attract the younger generation to this sector.

Pariat said that this sector can transform the economic status of the people if it is properly marketed. He said research and case studies are required and thereafter the marketing aspect should be strengthened.

He urged the huge talent pool from IIM, Shillong, to formulate proper plans and strategies and undertake research in this vital sector. “We need to give identity to the products and the people,” Pariat said.

Director IIM Shillong, Amitabha De informed that the APJ Abdul Kalam Centre of Research has already initiated research on various topics, including one on handloom.

De said that despite sweeping changes, the traditions of art and craft have been kept alive due to the continuous efforts of artists and craftsmen who weave their dreams and visions into exquisite handloom products and transfer their skills to their progenies.

Handicraft Promotion Officer, Ministry of Textiles, R Sonar gave an overview of the schemes being implemented by the Government for the promotion and welfare of artisans and craftsmen and the significance of handicrafts industry in the Indian economy.