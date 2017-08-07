GNLA cadres beat up 2 men

TURA, Aug 6 - A group of cadres of Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) are the prime suspects in the brutal thrashing of two men at Halwa Bilda village in South Garo Hills. The incident took place on Wednesday night after a group of six-seven armed GNLA men rounded up the two men and beat them up on suspicion of being police informers. Interestingly, the police stated that the group behind the thrashing of the two civilians is the same which is suspected to have killed one Olget R Marak at Dambuk Aga village the same day.