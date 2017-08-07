Replying to a question by Congress MLA AK Mirabai in the State Assembly on Saturday, Singh said despite the poor financial condition of the State Government, it has set up a fast-track court to handle cases of crimes against women.

The State Government is also planning to set up such courts in all the 16 districts of the State, he added.

Crimes against women have increased rapidly, but almost all the accused involved in such cases have been arrested, the Chief Minister claimed.

He welcomed the suggestions of MLA Mirabai to set up fast-track courts in all the districts of the State.

Meanwhile, terming the recent incidents of rape and attempt to murder a minor girl at Viewland Colony, Senapati on August 1, killing of a Class-IX girl student at Moreh Gate 1 on July 23 and the recovery of a body ‘possibly’ of the Class-XI girl student from Sawombung on July 20, etc. as heinous crimes against humanity, the Women Action for Development, a Manipur-based NGO, strongly condemned such heinous crimes committed against the three minor girls and urged the authorities concerned to fast-track these three cases for speedy justice.