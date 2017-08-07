It claimed that Assam Rifles jawans apprehended one drug peddler at PVCP, Khudengthabi, Tengnoupal district of Manipur on Saturday.

At around 11.30 am a Maruti Alto car was stopped at Khudengthabi for checking. The search of the vehicle resulted in recovery of 280 grams of brown sugar and 2,950 WY tablets worth Rs 1.26 crore, which were found hidden inside the wiper and seat belt compartments, the release said. The peddler along with the recovered contraband items was handed over to Moreh Police Station, it added.