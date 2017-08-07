

Manipur Governor Dr Najma A Heptulla speaking at a prize distribution ceremony in Imphal on Sunday. – Photo: Correspondent Manipur Governor Dr Najma A Heptulla speaking at a prize distribution ceremony in Imphal on Sunday. – Photo: Correspondent

The Union Civil Aviation Minister is ready to allocate Rs 25 crore to introduce helicopter services for the said purpose in Manipur, Dr Heptulla said while addressing a prize distribution ceremony of Japanese Hospital Manipur here.

JNIMS Director Dr Th Bhimo Singh, President of Japanese Hospital Manipur TM Rajen Ayangba, and others attended the function organised by Japanese Second World War Victims Memorial Hospital Trust, Manipur.

Expressing serious concern over the health scenario in Manipur, Dr Heptulla said that time has come to remove the miseries of the people regarding health related matters.

On the relationship with Japan, she said, “The hospital is another step to foster further friendship and cooperation between Manipur & Japan.”

She appealed the hospital authorities to go to the far-flung areas where medical facilities are almost nil to provide the much needed health services to the people.

In October last year, DoNER Minister Jitendra Singh had announced to launch air dispensary to enhance the delivery of health care services in remote and faraway places in North East.