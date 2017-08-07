Books, clothes for students of flood-hit areas



GUWAHATI, Aug 6 - The Himalaya Welfare Society of Pub Jyotinagar here, in collaboration of Anand Nagar Sports and Cultural Club, Guwahati, donated text books, copies, clothes, food, etc., for school students of the flood-hit areas of Assam, stated a press release. In a meeting held today, the flood relief items were handed over to the office-bearers of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Ulubari here, to be distributed among the floot-affected people of Gahpur, Lakhimpur and Morigaon areas.